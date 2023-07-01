Vatican investigates East Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland

An investigation for Bishops was conducted last week on Bishop Joseph Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler, according to multiple news outlets.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — An investigation by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops was conducted last week on Bishop Joseph Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler, according to multiple news outlets.

An apostolic visitation was conducted for Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler for various reasons, including a controversial social media post on May 12.

News of the investigation began to circulate among Catholic outlets over the weekend, but news was confirmed by EWTN News and the National Catholic Reporter. The Tyler Morning Telegraph’s multiple phone calls to the diocese remained unreturned Wednesday afternoon. According to our news partners at CBS19, the diocese said it is not releasing a statement at this time.