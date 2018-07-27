LUFKIN — Lufkin police say there is a spike of vehicle burglaries in the area.

According to police, there are 42 reports of vehicle break-ins this month.

Among the items stolen were electronics, purses, wallets, cash, jewelry and tools. Police stressed the high number of guns stolen from vehicles as well. Police reported four batteries were stolen this month as well.

Police say most of the burglaries happened over night and most of the vehicles burglarized in July were unlocked. However, they have had daytime burglaries, as well as nine forced entry burglaries.

Police say the best way to keep your items safe is to lock your vehicle and never leave valuable items in the car.

The last time Lufkin police saw an alarmingly high number of vehicle burglaries in July was in 2015, when they had 48 reported incidents.

