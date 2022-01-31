Officials find vehicle connected to 2 men found dead on side of road in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Officials have found a vehicle they say is connected to two men who were found dead along a road in Cherokee County from apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday.

“We found the vehicle we were looking for, and it is in our possession,” Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said Monday.

Deputies responded at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about two injured people on the side of U.S. 79 at the Cherokee/Rusk County line, according to a statement Sunday from Dickson. When deputies arrived, the two men were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the statement. Investigators believe the two men attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Saturday, Dickson said.