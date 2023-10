The homeower said the car came just a few feet from her other family members that were inside the house but they were not injured.

TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house in Tyler Tuesday evening.

The crash happed at the 3400 block of North North East 323 in the Rose Country neighborhood.

Red Springs Fire Department and Smith County ESD2 responded to the crash.