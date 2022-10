Wrecks are being reported after heavy rains in the area.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Rusk County are responding to a crash after heavy rains moved through the area.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tree on US 259 N. near County Road 182.

"Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain," the OEM said. "Slow it down if you are on the roads!"