Officials searching for vehicle, occupants that may have witnesses fatal crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are seeking information regarding a fatal crash in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, they are looking for a vehicle and its occupants who are possible witnesses to a crash that occurred Jan. 17 around 3 p.m. on Loop 281.

Authorities say the pictured vehicle stopped at the scene of the crash prior to first responders arriving.

"The vehicle appears to be a silver Buick Verano with Texas registration" the HCSO said in a statement. "The picture shows damage to the right side of the vehicle."