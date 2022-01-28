Officials searching for vehicle, occupants that may have witnesses fatal crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are seeking information regarding a fatal crash in Harrison County.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, they are looking for a vehicle and its occupants who are possible witnesses to a crash that occurred Jan. 17 around 3 p.m. on Loop 281.
Authorities say the pictured vehicle stopped at the scene of the crash prior to first responders arriving.
"The vehicle appears to be a silver Buick Verano with Texas registration" the HCSO said in a statement. "The picture shows damage to the right side of the vehicle."
If this is your vehicle or you recognize this vehicle and have information on its whereabouts, please contact the Texas Highway Patrol office in Marshall Texas at (903) 935-5108.