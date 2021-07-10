OFFICIALS: Car last driven by missing Gregg County woman found with remains inside

Rosemary Rodriguez was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Mt. Pisgah area near Kilgore on Monday, Oct. 7.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle last driven by a Gregg County woman who's been missing since 2019 has been found with human remains inside.

According to the Lt. Josh Tubb, the vehicle, which had been driven by Rosemary Rodriguez, was found in a wooded area on Mt. Pisgah Rd. The finding of the vehicle was called in by the property owner Thursday evening.

Rodriguez was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Mt. Pisgah area near Kilgore on Monday, Oct. 7, around 6:45 p.m.

A GoFundMe page, which is dedicated to finding Rodriguez, says on Oct. 8, a co-worker called her family to let them know know she didn't report to work for two days. She was last seen wearing her Walmart work attire — a company smock and blue jeans.

Officials have not confirmed whether or not the remains are that of Rodriguez.