Vehicle strikes bicyclist; Tyler police believe alcohol played part in crash

The crash happened on Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Creek Boulevard.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday evening that left two people injured.

According to Tyler police, around 7 p.m., officers responded to the crash on Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Creek Boulevard.

Witnesses told officers that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a bicyclist before crashing into a wooded area.

The bicyclist was transported to Christus Mother Frances by EMS with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was transported by EMS to UT Health Main with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol appears to have played a part in the accident.