Update as of 12:18 p.m.:

All Velma Penny students and staff are safely back on campus. Lindale ISD says classes will resume as normal and all pick-up times are scheduled as normal.

Previous story:

As of 10:00 a.m. all Velma Penny students and staff are at the Lindale ISD Performing Arts Center. Students are safe and waiting for first responders to give the Ok for everyone to return to campus.

Thursday morning, Velma Penny students were evacuated to the PAC as a precaution due to a broken gas line. Parents do not need to pick their students up. The district plans on having students back at the school by lunchtime to resume the school day.

There is a broken gas line in the new subdivision south of Velma Penny. First responders are on the scene.