Vendor brings Caribbean kick to Historic Longview Farmers Market

Jones is the owner of Sunshine’s Special Jellies based in Marshall. For four summers, she’s set up shop on Saturday mornings at the Historic Longview Farmers Market with her selection of Caribbean jellies and jams.

Each of her jellies is available to be sampled, and she offers two as spotlight jellies served atop cream cheese with crackers on the side. For each of her products, she tries to “Caribbean-ize” it as best she can, she said.