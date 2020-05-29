CANTON, Texas — First Monday Trade Days in Canton began more than a century ago and has grown into one of the largest flea markets in the country.

Some vendors do so well, it is the only place they do business.

However, for two months, First Monday was on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a financial strain on vendors.

“It was very scary because the market closed,” said Adriana Brena, owner of Maripazo, an antique farm house furniture booth.

However, vendors like Brena were open for business Thursday, welcoming eager shoppers for what they hope is an exciting weekend.

It was a slower day than usual, but that is normal for Thursdays.

Brena says she and her husband operate Maripazo as a side business and only sell at market shows, but First Monday is where they primarily make their money.

“We expect this weekend will be good for us," said Brena.

For long time vendors like Haley Range, being back on the fair grounds was a return to normalcy.

“It gives you a people fix,” said Range.

Range has sold beauty products, Morgan Ashely Cosmetics, at Dealer’s Row for more than 30 years.

“I opened in this pavilion when it first opened," Range said. “And no one else has it so they have to come to me for it.”

Range used to have a storefront, but when she got older, she decided to continue her relationship with her customers at First Monday primarily.

“I like to talk to people," Range explained. "I’ve seen friends that I’ve known for 20 years 30 (here) and people come from all over the world."

The beauty business owner’s products come wholesale, something that’s hard to beat, especially when she sold a lipstick formula to Nordstrom with a retail value around $69.

“You can come here and buy wholesale almost anything you want,” Range said.

Brena and Range both say it is the people that keep them coming back as vendors.