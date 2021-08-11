World War II veteran, East Texas pastor credits longevity to faith in Christ, perseverance

“God has been so good to me to live 100 years.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — East Texas resident Jack Hetzel has done a lot in his nearly 100 years — served in five major World War II campaigns, met presidents, written books and preached hundreds or sermons — and he said he owes it all to his savior.

“I believe I’m going to go to 112 (years old), but I’m ready to go anytime,” he said this week. “God has been so good to me to live 100 years.”

Hetzel, pastor at Big Sandy United Methodist Church for about the past seven years, will reach his 100-year anniversary of life on Nov. 18. He said his looking forward to his centennial, and he expects to feel great.