Ron Walker said he's reached out to different organizations for help, but so far, he hasn't had any luck.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUMBLE, Texas — Ron Walker needs help.

He's a Humble Army veteran who has been living in the heat for several days. In fact, it's been 97 degrees in his home since Monday.

“Well I was cooking Monday night, and I said to myself ‘it’s getting a little hot in here,'" Walker said.

He went outside to check his air conditioning unit and realized his fan motor wasn't blowing.

"And I checked the breaker box and one was tripped," he said. "I tried to reset it but it automatically tripped back off."

Walker believes the entire AC unit is gone.

“It’s worthless now," he said.

Walker said he and his pup live on a fixed income from Social Security. He said the price to fix his AC is beyond his budget.

"Cost a few thousand to have it replaced, you know and hooked up," he said. "It’s quite hard to really do anything.”

Walker said he's reached out to different organizations for help, but so far, he hasn't had any luck. So, during the day, he finds shade. At night, he turns on a fan.

“I’ll leave and go to Wal-Mart, you know walk around," Walker said.

He knows how dangerous and deadly the heat can be. He said he recently heard an elderly couple in Baytown died from the heat while inside their home. With their AC broken, both of them, passed away.

And there’s been five other heat-related deaths in Harris County this summer.

“Well, it brings tears to my eyes," he said. "I know it’s hard for everybody but what can you do?"

Walker stays hydrated and hopeful that soon his situation can change.

“Just keep cool the best way that you can until you can get things done," he said.

An AC repairman is expected to come to Walker's home Thursday to try and figure out what's wrong. The United Way of Greater Houston says one of their veteran specialists is looking into his case.

The United Way can help those dealing with a number of issues -- including utilities, rent or mortgage and food assistance. You can call their 211 helpline for more information or visit their website.