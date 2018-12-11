This year's Veterans Day marks 100 years since the end of WWI, leading to the creation of the day.

There were celebrations throughout the holiday weekend, and some extending into Monday.

Here are a list of events, deals and freebies Veterans can take part in across East Texas.

East Texas schools and organizations hosting events:

Marshall High School - Annual Veterans Day celebration - 8:30 p.m. | Marshall High School Gym

Hallsville ISD - Veterans Day ceremony and parade - 9 a.m. | Hallsville Junior High School

Tyler ISD - Veterans Day Ceremony - 1:30 p.m. | Birdwell Elementary School

Bishop Gorman - Veterans Day Ceremony - 9 a.m. | Bishop Gorman Catholic School

Huntington High School - Veterans day Ceremony - 10 a.m. | Huntington High School Gym

Deals and freebies:

Target - active duty military, veterans, spouses and/or children | 10% discount online or in-store

Mattress Firm - veterans and families | 20% discount online or in-store

TeamAptitude and Zoe Martin Photography are giving boxed lunches to veterans and taking professional head shots for resumes.

Freddy's Frozen Custard - Veterans and active military who visit a Freddy's restaurant Sunday get a free combo meal card good through Nov. 30.

Denny's - From 5 a.m. to noon Monday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop - Free cookie with any purchase Monday.

Golden Corral - Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday to any person who is serving or has served in a United States Military branch, including the National Guard and Reserves.

Aspen Creek Grill - Complimentary Meal for veterans and active duty military from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

