LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies

TYLER, Texas — Although we can't thank our veterans enough, Nov. 11 is a special day on which we honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

On this day, many businesses offer discounts and freebies to veterans and active-duty military.

CBS19 has compiled the following list of available deals:

Bubba's 33 - Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy free lunch on Nov. 11. from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. For veterans and active military unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute raincheck vouchers, good through May 30, 2022. Veterans and active military can pick up a raincheck in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent.

Dickey's - On Nov. 11 Dickey's is giving away a free pulled-pork sandwich to veterans who use the code VETFREE. Veterans can redeem the offer in-store for carryout and online for pickup all day at their nearest Dickey’s. From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door.

Golden Corral - The restaurant will host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. - close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

On the Border - Veterans can enjoy a free Pick 2 Combo on Nov. 11.

Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty military who are also Red Robin Royalty members can get a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries from Nov. 1 - Nov. 14. Registration for the Red Robin Royalty Program with military designation must be completed by Nov. 1.

Sport Clips - Free haircuts will be available for veterans and active-duty military with valid proof of service on Nov. 11.

Starbucks - Veterans, active-duty military and military spouses can get a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov.11.

Target - Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get a 10% discount from Oct. 31 - Nov. 13. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all items online and in-store.

Texas Roadhouse - Dinner vouchers for veterans and active-duty military will be handed out in restaurant parking lots on Nov. 11. The vouchers can be redeemed for dinner through May 30, 2022.

Torcy's Tacos - On Nov. 11, veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco (ANY taco on the menu) and choice of fountain drink or iced tea. The special Veterans Day offer is available to guests for dine-in and pick-up orders in participating restaurants.