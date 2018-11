SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a headstone that was stolen from Noonday Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 16173 Highway 155S.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the headstone was stolen from September. It belongs to Earl D. Murray. According to the headstone, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea who passed away in 1985.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 903-590-2646.

