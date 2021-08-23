East Texas veterans home awarded $1.58M for improvements

The $1,589,503.50-grant was awarded through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Texas Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush recently announced the Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home in Tyler has been awarded a grant totaling $1,589,503.50 through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The grant is for federal assistance towards the cost of replacement for HVAC controls, the nurse call system and air handling units at the Veterans home.

“Texas Veterans have sacrificed so much for our great nation and it is crucial that the Veterans who call our communities home continue to receive the quality care they deserve,” said VLB Chairman Bush. “We welcome this financial support from the VA to renovate this home and provide additional support for our Tyler-area Veterans.”

The VLB applied for the grant earlier this year and the announcement was approved by the VA in a letter to the VLB. The full letter can be found here.