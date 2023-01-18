East Texas veterans home seeks Valentine's Day cards for residents

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and one East Texas veterans home wants to show their residents the love.

According to the Watkins-Logan Texas Veterans Home, they are asking the public to send Valentine's cards to their beloved veterans.

"Join us in showing our Texas veterans they are loved and the sacrifices they made for their country will always be appreciated by sending a Valentine’s Day card to a resident at our Texas State Veterans Home," the veterans home said.

If you'd like to send a card, please address it to:

Texas Veteran, c/o Valentines for Vets

Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home

11466 Honor Lane