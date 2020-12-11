VETERANS HONORED: Texas-sized Old Glory, flag pole dedicated at East Texas golf course

The flag pole stands some 208 feet and the United States flag is 90 inches by 180 inches and very well could be seen from all over East Texas if not the Lone Star State. It is atop the highest point on the lush and beautiful golf course. The idea for display came from Tempest resident Mike Clements.

The Wednesday dedication began with Master of Ceremony Tim Bryan quoting Ronald Reagan — “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” the former president once said. “We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”