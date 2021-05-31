East Texas veterans share what Memorial Day means to them

CBS19 spoke with four veterans representing three different branches of the military. Each shares their thoughts about Memorial Day and its meaning.

TYLER, Texas — On Sunday, CBS19 spoke to four veterans with a combined 45 years of military service representing the the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Army.

In the video above they share what Memorial Day means to them.

Beverly Russell served in the Air Force from 1979-1992. She started as a Communication Electronics Officer. Later she went to Howard University and taught ROTC before ending her career at the Pentagon.

Kandy Flores served in the Army from 1997 -2020. She started her career as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and finished her service as a recruiter.

John Bradberry served in the Air Force from 1967-1971 during the Vietnam War.