Vexus Fiber unveils new retail store in Tyler

Vexus Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet and advanced telecommunications services, opened its doors earlier this month in Tyler.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Vexus Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet and advanced telecommunications services, opened its doors earlier this month in Tyler.

The newly renovated building will serve as the regional headquarters for Vexus and provide office space for all of Tyler operations including the executive leadership team, regional management, field operations, technicians, and construction.

In addition, a top-notch store front will handle local sales, technical support, and billing issues. The retail store will be open to the public and provide a space for new or existing customers to speak face-to-face with Vexus representatives about their services or installation and even demonstrate some of the cutting-edge products that Vexus provides.

Vexus Fiber CEO Jim Gleason said he was excited to open the new store.

"We are delighted to open our new store in Tyler and provide the community with the most advanced fiber-optic internet and telecommunications services," he said. "Our goal is to revolutionize the way people connect and communicate, and we are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and reliable, lightning-fast internet speeds."

Vexus Fiber Regional Vice President Cameron Miller said as a token of appreciation for their warm welcome, Vexus Fiber will be offering special discounts to new customers who sign up for services in June.

"Internet services are transforming communities for the better, and Vexus' fiber optic high-speed internet is at the lead of this evolution," Miller said. "As a member and partner of the Tyler community, Vexus is deeply committed to delivering first-class customer service and an exceptional overall experience. With our local stores, U.S.-based call centers and continued community involvement, we are excited to contribute to the growth of Tyler."

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Canyon, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington, and Mandeville in Louisiana.

The company is building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Huntsville, Laredo, Pampa, and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Slidell, Lake Charles, Alexandria, and Pineville, Louisiana, as well as Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Vexus is currently headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

With a commitment to excellence, Vexus Fiber delivers lightning-fast internet speeds, crystal-clear voice services, and reliable connectivity to residential and business customers across Texas.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, Vexus Fiber is revolutionizing the way people connect and communicate.

Vexus Fiber is located at 4031 South Broadway.

For more information, visit www.vexusfiber.com.