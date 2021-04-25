Victim identified after one-motorcycle fatal crash in Elkhart

The victim is named as 32-year-old Michael Dorsey of Neches.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, April 24 at 6:23 p.m., DPS Troopers were called to a one-vehicle fatality crash on SH29,4 in Elkhart, west of Henby Road in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigations show that a black 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was traveling west on SH294 driving into a right-hand curve. For an as of yet undetermined reason the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the roadway into the south ditch where it struck a tree.