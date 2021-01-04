Victim identified in fatal three-vehicle crash in Trinity County

On Wednesday, a Mack truck struck a DPS officer, and killed the driver of a Jeep after striking the car head on.

GROVETON, Texas — A three-vehicle crash on March 31 on SH 69 near Groveton has killed one driver and struck a DPS officer's car, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6:45 p.m., a 2003 Mack truck tractor towing a pole trailer was traveling east. A 2017 marked DPS Chevrolet patrol vehicle was traveling west. The DPS Trooper identified a traffic violation on another eastbound vehicle and made a U-turn.

As the patrol vehicle was attempting to re-enter the eastbound lane, the driver of the Mack drove over into the westbound lane and struck a 2019 Jeep Wrangler head-on. The truck tractor semi-trailer then crossed back over the eastbound lane and struck the back right side of the DPS vehicle and continued off the roadway and overturned onto its passenger side and caught on fire.

The driver of the CMV is identified as Chad Deford, 35, from Livingston. Deford was not injured during the crash.

The State Trooper is identified as Brady Germeroth, 37, from Crockett. Germeroth was also not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep is identified as Melanie Painter, 53, from Groveton. Painter was transported to Crockett Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.