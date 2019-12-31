MARION COUNTY, Texas — The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released the identity of the shooting victim that died in a Dec. 23 homicide at Lake o’ the Pines.

According to officials, Charles Stanley Hickman, 39, died from apparent multiple gunshot wounds during the homicide that occurred in the Holiday Harbor area at Lake O’ the Pines.

MCSO was alerted of the shooting around 1:45 a.m. Based on information received from witnesses, Hickman and at least one suspect had a short altercation at the front door of his residence immediately prior to the shooting.

