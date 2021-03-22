Victim of newspaper carrier shooting speaks out; GoFundMe started

Jose Manuel Galvan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MARSHALL, Texas — When Valerie Grubb was shot early Friday morning delivering newspapers, she fell into a ditch and heard five other rounds as well. One thought went through her head.

"I thought, 'You got me once, this is NOT how I'm going out. I am 34 years-old and I am not dying today.' I somehow got out of the ditch and made it to my driver's side door to hide for cover," said Grubb, who is in a Longview hospital.

Marshall Police charged Jose Manuel Galvan, 20, of Marshall with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was jailed on $500,000 bond. MPD detectives obtained a search warrant for Galvan’s residence and during the search located an AR15 rifle, spent shell casings and a large quantity of illegal THC products. Additional charges are expected, according to MPD.