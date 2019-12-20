ARLINGTON, Texas — Carthage ISD will need to make room for more hardware after the Bulldogs secured their seventh UIL Texas High School Football state title on Friday.

Cathage, led by 32 seniors, defeated Waco La Vega 42-28 in the 4A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. All seven titles have been won under head football coach Scott Surratt.

Since 2015, it's been all Waco La Vega or Carthage. Waco La Vega won the state championship in 2015 and 2018, while Carthage took home the trophy in 2016 and 2017.

The Bulldogs have now won the state title in:

2008

2009

2010

2013

2016

2017

2019

The team dedicated their victory and undefeated season to the late Dennis McLaughlin, also known as Coach Mac.

This year, Coach Mac was set to continue his role as the wide receivers coach for the Bulldogs. However, before the season kicked off, Coach Mac was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. After a hard-fought, four-month battle, the longtime coach passed away in October. He had taught school and coached at Carthage for 37 years.

SCORING SUMMARY:

1Q: Carthage 0, Waco La Vega 7

HALFTIME: Carthage 21, Waco La Vega 14

3Q: Carthage 35, Waco La Vega 21

FINAL:

