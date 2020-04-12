Video and story: Resilient 2-year-old twin sisters light downtown Tyler Christmas tree as 2021 Miracle Children

Emma and Lilly were selected as 2021 Miracle Children representing Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

TYLER, Texas — On Mother’s Day 2018, twins Emma and Lilly Bush, weighing under three pounds, began the fight for their lives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

On Thursday night, the now energetic and inseparable 2-year-old girls had the honor of lighting the Christmas tree on the downtown Tyler square.

Emma and Lilly were selected as 2021 Miracle Children representing Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.