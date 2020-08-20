VIDEO: Diboll man arrested after leading police on pursuit

James Louis Davis was taken to the Angelina County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Diboll man was arrested Wednesday after leading authorities on a pursuit.

According to Lufkin police, around 9:30 p.m., an initiated a traffic stop on a white Cadillac after noticing the driver could not maintain a single lane on North Timberland Drive.

The driver pulled over and as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as James Louis Davis, 29, of Diboll, drove away. Additional officers joined in on the chase as Davis drove towards a neighborhood off of Paul Avenue.

He then headed towards East Denman Avenue, disregarding a traffic light at Loop 287. He continued on 69 south at around 70 mph before turning onto Spring lake Drive.

The pursuit ended on Old Homer Alto Road when Davis ran out on vehicle on foot.

Officials heard movement inside a mobile home located at 1895 Old Homer Alto Road. Officials maintained a perimeter around the mobile home for nearly an hour before Davis was taken into custody without incident.

The home belonged to his girlfriend who was not there at the time.