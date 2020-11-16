VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks in door, saves three dogs from burning house

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

As he made his home Sunday evening, Davis Kemper made a slight detour to kick a door in to save three dogs from a house fire in Tyler.

Kemper was driving his motorcycle from work and noticed flames in the distance at a red light on Old Jacksonville Highway. As he got closer, he saw a garage completely engulfed in flames at a home near the corner of Lawndale Drive and Sunnybrook Drive.

He called the Tyler Fire Department, and he rushed to the house out of concern for people being in danger. Fortunately, the homeowners were not there at the time of the blaze.