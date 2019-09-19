Water rescue operations continue in South East Texas due to flooding from Tropical Depression Imelda that hit Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Texas Game Wardens posted a video on their Facebook page of the rescue operations being conducted in Beaumont.

According to the post, crews are working alongside state and local officials as they conduct rescues of those affected by the ongoing flooding.

