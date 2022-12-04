VIDEO: Two possible tornadoes reported in northern Williamson County

Viewers are sending in footage of the storm from the Jarrell and Florence areas.

JARRELL, Texas — Two tornadoes potentially touched down in northern Williamson County Tuesday evening. Viewers in the Florence and Jarrell areas reported seeing the funnel clouds.

Radar indicates the storm moved out of the KVUE viewing area before 6 p.m.

There have been no reports of injuries caused by the storms so far, however, some homeowners have reported minor damage. Hail has also been reported from northern counties in the KVUE area.

Williamson County officials reported that two separate tornadoes were possible. One was north of Florence, spotted at 5:24 p.m., and the other north of Jarrell, which was spotted at 5:36 p.m.

The sheriff's office closed northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 35 at mile marker 278 as the tornado appeared to be about to cross the highway.

“Williamson County is still under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. tonight, so we encourage our residents to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and know where to go if the tornado watch turns into a warning,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Here's a look at what viewers saw:

Bradley Louder captured this video of a tornado looking from Jarrell towards Florence. MORE: https://www.kvue.com/article/weather/storm-threat-returns-to-central-texas/269-a27cccf9-e5a0-44e4-a186-a2ccdb9c166e Posted by KVUE on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Jarrell, Texas on tornado watch pic.twitter.com/FYEWODhSpc — wjosephoconnell (@wjosephoconnell) April 12, 2022

These cows don't seem to be bothered by the tornado in Jarrell. Video courtesy of Savannah Clark. MORE:... Posted by KVUE on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

My sister just sent me this possible tornado touchdown at 5:37pm CT near Jarrell, TX! pic.twitter.com/7UefFAF81W — Scott Stanfield 🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@seesharp) April 12, 2022