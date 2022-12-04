VIDEO: Two possible tornadoes reported in northern Williamson County

JARRELL, Texas — Two tornadoes potentially touched down in northern Williamson County Tuesday evening. Viewers in the Florence and Jarrell areas reported seeing the funnel clouds.
Radar indicates the storm moved out of the KVUE viewing area before 6 p.m.
There have been no reports of injuries caused by the storms so far, however, some homeowners have reported minor damage. Hail has also been reported from northern counties in the KVUE area.
Williamson County officials reported that two separate tornadoes were possible. One was north of Florence, spotted at 5:24 p.m., and the other north of Jarrell, which was spotted at 5:36 p.m.
The sheriff's office closed northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 35 at mile marker 278 as the tornado appeared to be about to cross the highway.
“Williamson County is still under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. tonight, so we encourage our residents to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and know where to go if the tornado watch turns into a warning,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.
Here's a look at what viewers saw:
