The truck went over the speed bump before slamming into the minivan, sending the vehicle toward the sidewalk and then driving off out of the frame.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are trying to identify a truck driver who hit the back of a minivan in a residential neighborhood and drove away.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, two North Texas vehicles were involved in an accident near 2405 Roosevelt Avenue in Fort Worth. This is northeast of Anderson-Campbell Park and south of the Far Greater Northside Historical neighborhood.

Doorbell footage shows a white minivan slowing down as the driver approached a speed bump before the screeching of tires can be heard as a maroon truck appears driving fast behind the minivan.

Michael Silva and his wife, Susie Silva, were in the minivan from the video. They said their 4-year-old granddaughter, Delilah Silva, was also in the car. The truck driver is unknown at this time, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Susie, who was driving the minivan, told WFAA she was unaware of the truck behind her as she went over the speed bump. Moments later, they heard and felt the truck slam into them.

"I heard her scream immediately after we were hit. She was scared." Susie said about her granddaughter. "They could’ve hurt her, and just leave like she's nothing?"

As the truck driver went over the speed bump, the truck slammed into them, sent the minivan towards the sidewalk and then drove off out of frame of the video.

Michael Silva said he suffered a broken rib and both he and Susie Silva have internal and external bruising.

According to the Silvas, Susie was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

They also said there has been lots of discussion about how speeding is a big issue in neighborhoods.

"If it wasn’t us, it could’ve been a kid running out in the street," Michael said. "People need to be more careful when they're driving, especially in a neighborhood. There's no reason to be going that fast at all."

Detectives are following up on leads, but it does not appear that anyone has been charged or arrested as of Wednesday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

"This person is still out there and is a coward for not turning themselves in," Susie said. "They don’t even know we had our granddaughter there. What if she would’ve got hurt? How could you live with yourself knowing you hurt somebody and just left them there?"