Former Vidor ISD choir teacher set to stand trial for sexual assault of child

Robin Corley was placed on administrative leave in April 2022 after allegations were made by a former student.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — The trial of Vidor Junior High School choir director Robin Corley, 55 is set to start Monday before Judge Courtney Arkeen.

Corley was indicted by a grand jury on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Corley was placed on administrative leave in April 2022 after allegations were made by a former student according to a previous statement by the Vidor Independent School district.

Court documents reveal that the three allegations happened in 2008. It states three separate accounts of sexual abuse took place. With these types of cases Corley's defense attorney Ryan Gertz previously told 1News that solid evidence is lacking.

“These allegations are 12 to 14 years old, so it's not like a normal case where you can take your cellphone and say ‘Hey, I wasn't there,’” Gertz said. “I wasn't participating in this, or I don't know this person. The kind of evidence that one would use to defend yourself doesn't exist because of the length of time that has passed.”

In dated cases like this, attorney Bruce Smith previously said there isn't a statute of limitations.

“The statute when it deals with offenses against children like continuous sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault things of that nature,” Smith said. “It specifically provides that there is no statute of limitations. So, the DA's office is not prohibited from filing charges.”

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.