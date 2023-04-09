Joni Droddy, manager of The Hope Chest, says the program has already helped at least 100 Southeast Texas women struggling with addiction.

VIDOR, Texas — A church in Vidor is offering women a second chance by providing jobs at their resale shop.

The Hope Chest began three years ago as part of the Eastgate United Pentecostal Church's True Life Changes Recovery group program.

Joni Droddy started the resale shop, which at first, was just in her home closet, but the donations continued to pour in from the congregation and the Vidor community.

That's when she knew needed a bigger, more permanent space.

"I went and asked my pastor if I could use a couple of these rooms here at our sister location, and he said absolutely, why not start a resale store," Droddy said.

The shop allows Southeast Texas women a chance to work and turn their lives around after struggling with substance abuse.

"Putting them back to work immediately is the goal to keep that success, giving them purpose," Droddy said.

This is a struggle Droddy understands personally.

Kayla DuBois not only works at the resale shop, but lives next door at The Hope House. She says this nine-month program is giving her a chance to get her life back.

"I've struggled with addiction for some time and was actually incarcerated for a little while," she said.

For herself and her family, it's a lifeline.

"I went through some things with my kids. I want to get my kids back into my life," DuBois said. "I want my kids to be able to say mama did something with herself."

Droddy says the program has already helped at least 100 women struggling with addiction. Some have come from the church, while others have come straight from from the Orange County Jail.

"I believe that if we can create an environment for them that is a safe place for them to heal, away from relationships, away from drugs, away from all those things, they have a better chance at success," Droddy said.

DuBois says The Hope Chest is more than just a job.

"This is a great place to be, if you've been lost or broken this is the place to come," she said.

Women get a certificate after they complete the nine-month program.

Donations are always welcome.