For many Vietnam veterans, when they returned home from war, their welcome wasn't what you would call warm.

The East Texas Salute seeks to help that, by giving hundreds of veterans the appreciation and respect that many feel they deserve for serving our country.

Richard Davis served in the military beginning in Korea, transferring over to Japan, and finally ending up in Vietnam, where he served 18 months.

He describes conditions over there as, "challenging."

What he didn't expect was those challenges carrying over when he returned home.

"We were just normal kids," Davis said.

And he was just a kid.

Joining the army at 17, and serving in Vietnam at 19.

"You're walking in a wet blanket. It's 103 degrees. It's 90% humidity just about all the time," Davis said. "You're soaked."

While he won't talk about all he experienced in the war, what he does say paints enough of a picture.

Most people expect war to be ugly.

What they may not expect, is the ugliness carrying on when the soldiers return home.

"Some dude walked up to me in the Concourse of San Francisco and spit on my ribbons," Davis said.

He said until recently, he never even heard the words, "thank you."

"Gives me a chill. Makes me feel good," David said.

Making those veterans feel good is what this weekend is all about, according to Mike Balfay, who works for the Bullard Fire Department, and with the Vietnam Wall.

"This weekend, we're going to honor Vietnam Vets. When they came back in the '70's, they did not get the respect or honor that they deserved, and we're going to give it to them," Balfay said.

He comes from a family of vets, and knows the importance of their service.

"I have the Sheriff. I have probably 200 patriot guard riders. I have 40 to 50 military vehicles, we're going to let the vets ride in them. I have my fire department, two other fire departments, 100 plus classic cars. I have a green Beret Huey flying and another helicopter in addition to that," Balfay said.

Davis appreciates all that's being done for the vets this weekend.

But for him, even the littlest acts of kindness makes him feel appreciated.

"I was sitting there in a little breakfast place, a Toddle House or something like that, and I went to get my bill and somebody paid it," Davis said. "Just because I was sitting there in old fatigues and it was going on that day you know, and I couldn't find out who, but I just told the waitress, I said, you know, tell them thank you very much."

The event tomorrow is open to the whole community.

The parade starts at the Stewart Family Funeral Home at 8 a.m, and ends at the American Freedom Museum.

© 2018 KYTX