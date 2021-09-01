Longview vigil honors 13 service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Patriotic music played while attendees held signs that said “We love our troops,” “Leave no American behind” and “Pray for America.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dozens of community members gathered at sunset Tuesday along Loop 281 in Longview for a candlelight vigil to pray for fallen U.S. troops and Americans yet to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

Candles and pictures on a long table honored the 13 service members who died in this past week’s Kabul airport attack, while an open space was left on the table for the more than 100 Americans who remain in Afghanistan, organizer Jennifer Smith said.