Vigil scheduled to honor lives of Palestine High School student, recent graduate who died in crash

PALESTINE, Texas — A student-led vigil has been scheduled to honor the lives of a recent Palestine High School graduate and a former student who were recently killed in a crash in Smith County.

According to Palestine ISD, the vigil for Ju’Mija Clewis, 17, and Sheriee Butler, 17, will take place Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. in front of the high school.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), early Sunday morning Raven M. Clewis, 19, of Dallas, was traveling north on FM 2661 when she left the roadway and struck a tree.

Raven was pronounced dead at the scene along with her passengers Ju’Mija and Sheriee, DPS said.

According to Palestine ISD, Ju’Mija was a recent PHS graduate and Butler was a soon-to-be-senior.

"Please remember their families in your prayers as they move through this difficult time," PISD said.

Other passengers, Jaylah R. Spurlock, 17, of Palestine; Brianna S. Price, 17, of Palestine; and Chimsi Okonkwo, 16, were taken to a Tyler hospital for their injuries, DPS said.