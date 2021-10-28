Village at Cumberland Park adding retailer, more

Thad Beckner, senior vice president for brokerage with The Retail Connection, said his company is working with a couple of Tex-Mex restaurants, a retailer that focuses on babies and toddlers and a fitness center to locate in Cumberland Park, at 8926 S. Broadway Ave.

While he declined to identify the businesses moving into the center at this time, buybuyBABY, a part of the Bed, Bath & Beyond family of companies, lists a current location at the address of the shopping center. No buybuyBABY store is located in the shopping center at this time although the center is home to a Bed, Bath & Beyond. BuybuyBABY sells a variety of products for babies and toddlers, including clothing, car seats, strollers and furniture.