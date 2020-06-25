Village Bakery in Tyler closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The bakery will be closed until at least Monday, June 29.

TYLER, Texas — A popular Tyler bakery has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"In an effort to ensure that all of our staff and customers remain safe and healthy, we have decided to close Village Bakery until Monday, June 29," the bakery said in a statement. "In the meantime, all Village Bakery staff will be tested for COVID-19. We will have the bakery professionally cleaned in the meantime."

On Tuesday, The Foundry Coffee House in Tyler announced they were closing for deep cleaning after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The C.L. Simon Recreation Center also closed on Wednesday due to an employee contracting the coronavirus.