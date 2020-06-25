Village Bakery in Tyler closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — A popular Tyler bakery has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"In an effort to ensure that all of our staff and customers remain safe and healthy, we have decided to close Village Bakery until Monday, June 29," the bakery said in a statement. "In the meantime, all Village Bakery staff will be tested for COVID-19. We will have the bakery professionally cleaned in the meantime."
On Tuesday, The Foundry Coffee House in Tyler announced they were closing for deep cleaning after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
The C.L. Simon Recreation Center also closed on Wednesday due to an employee contracting the coronavirus.
"Rest assured that we have maintained the highest standard of cleanliness as we always have in the baker," the bakery said. "Since COVID-19, we have taken extra caution in our daily routine to supply your family with our sweet treats. As soon as we have all the test results for our staff, we will evaluate the best procedures on reopening the bakery."