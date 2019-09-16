TYLER, Texas — A viral video showing a child crossing a busy crosswalk with cars driving on either side of him has gone viral. More than 30,000 people have seen the video since it went live last week.

RELATED: Facebook video shows kid stuck at cross as cars refuse to yield

The message of the video is simple: Drivers should use caution and courtesy for pedestrians trying to cross the road.

Kathi White with TxDOT says safety is the responsibility of everyone who uses the roads.

“There were over 5,600 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in Texas in 2018 and 632 lives lost. One is too many.; 632 is off the chart,” White explained. “In the Tyler district, which is the surrounding eight counties, there were 76 crashes involving pedestrians. We lost 17 lives locally.”

White explained there are steps drivers can take to make the roads a safer place.

“When you're approaching a crosswalk and intersections be aware, slow down," White said. "Whenever you're going to make a turn always yield to pedestrians."

However, drivers are not the only ones responsible for the safety of pedestrians.

“As far as pedestrians themselves, it's all about keeping your eyes and ears open and aware when you're out walking," White said. "Use a sidewalk if it's available, and if it's not always walk facing the traffic."

White also added children and adults need to look both ways before crossing the street.