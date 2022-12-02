Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail

He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview.

Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Family members haven't seen or spoken to him since his release, the sheriff's office said.

Pennix is approximately 6’ tall and weighs between 160 to 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.