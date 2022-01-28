'Virtually none' of locally hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated

TYLER, Texas — As Smith County surpassed the record pandemic high of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single month this week, Tyler hospitals are nearing their pandemic high records, too.

According to data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, in September of 2021, the county saw a total of 8,351 new COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, there have been 8,857 new cases reported within the first 24 days of January, surpassing the pandemic high by over 500 new cases.