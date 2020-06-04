TYLER, Texas — Visit Tyler has announced the passing of Guy Pyron, the owner of the Azalea District's most famous gardens.

Pyron died Monday, March 30, from heart failure, surrounded by close family. He was 80-years-old.

The Pyron Garden has been a favorite of residents and guests alike for many years during Tyler’s annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail.

Since the mid-90s, Guy and Joan Pyron have opened their private garden to visitors during the three weekends of Tyler’s Azalea & Spring Trail. The garden has been featured in magazines across the country including Southern Living, Better Homes and Garden, and Texas Monthly. Many guests travel to Tyler each year, just to see the garden and visit with the Pyrons.

Mr. Pyron began his career in West Texas, but in prospecting around, he fell in love with East Texas.

“Although Dad wasn’t born in Tyler, in his heart, this was his true home. He loved everything about it, and did his best to give back to the community," Holly Rickels, Mr. Pyron’s daughter, said. "When they bought the house, the yard was quite overgrown and in disrepair. As a matter of fact, they didn’t even know they had that lovely barbecue in the back corner – it was completely buried."

The couple poured everything they had into fixing up the property. Mr. Pyron did the rock work on every single path in the garden and even repaired the bridge and walls himself. He fixed up the water well, as it was in very poor shape, and eventually added every fountain, statue, and flowerbed that are in place now.

Mr. Pyron also built the pergola in the back, which has been the backdrop for the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail ribbon cutting and opening ceremony for many years. Recently, Mr. Pyron added an orchid house to the yard and was active in the Tyler Orchid Society.

Visitors to the garden can enjoy walking through the garden, taking photos, and they can even help water the flowers with small pails that are placed on top of the well so that children can draw the water out.

“We enjoyed spending every minute fixing up the garden,” Joan Pyron, Guy’s wife, said. “God blessed us with this garden to share with others, and as long as I live in this house, the yard will continue to be open.”

This year, was no different. The Pyron’s worked hard the weeks before the Azalea Trail Opening Ceremony, getting the garden ready for visitors. However, because of the growing concern over the Coronavirus, the Pyron’s weren’t able to open their garden this year as they have in year’s past.

Visitors were still able to enjoy the garden by driving by or through virtual tours and photos posted to Visit Tyler’s website and social media pages.

Mr. Pyron’s legacy to Tyler and the success of the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will live on in the hearts of many for several years to come.