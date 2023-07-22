Viva La Rosa looks forward to second appearance at Texas Rose Festival parade

Last year, Tyler’s Hispanic community received a formal invitation to participate in the 89th festival by Young, who wanted them to feel more included.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — In its inaugural appearance last year, the Viva La Rosa float all started with committee of six people and just six weeks to put it all together for Tyler's historic Texas Rose Festival.

“The impact was amazing and very visual,” said Ginger Young, founder of Viva La Rosa, a nonprofit organization that organizes and promotes Latino integration in social and cultural events.

Last year, Tyler’s Hispanic community received a formal invitation to participate in the 89th festival by Young, who wanted them to feel more included.