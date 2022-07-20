Volunteer firefighters balance their day jobs with long nights fighting fires

Volunteer firefighters in Chandler step up as the volunteerism industry declines.

CHANDLER, Texas — Fire truck sirens are a sound Chandler City Administrator, John Whitsell, has gotten to know well over the last 30 years.

Some days his office is in the City Hall but other days, it's the wilderness.

“I do double as a volunteer fireman,” Whitsell said.

As he watches the volunteer crew around him dwindle, he holds tight to the reason he got into this to begin with.

“I think it's a calling," Whitsell said. "It's something that gets in your blood and is just something you do.”

Texas A&M Forest service reports dozens of fires burning across the state.

In the hot summer months, heat exhaustion for Whitsell and his crew can creep up quick.

As they wait for cooler days, they strategically manage the scalding heat with cool water, lightweight gear, and breaks as they need them.

There’s a lot more that goes into the job you may not have thought about.

"There's a lot of birthday parties missed, a lot of family gatherings missed, a lot of nights when you get up in the middle of the night to go help somebody else and leave your family at home," Whitsell said.