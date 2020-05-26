PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Volunteers are fanning out between Carthage and Clayton this morning to search for Joe Roy McMillian, a missing man who was last seen Thursday afternoon on Highway 315.

McMillian was last seen Thursday, May 21 on FM 1970 in the Clayton area. McMillian is a black man, 79-years-old, 5-foot 11 inches tall, weighing about 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is diabetic and showing early signs of dementia.

A silver alert has been issued in the case, and his family is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to his discovery.

