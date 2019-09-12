TYLER, Texas — In the season for giving, volunteers with the Hands Up Network helped build a much-needed handicap ramp for a woman who is spent her life giving to her family.

Christina has lived with her grandparents since she was an infant. After raising her, she dedicated her life to continue to taking care of her grandparents.

However, she became bed ridden with an illness, still living in her grandparent's home.

Then, the Tyler Fire Department stepped in to help.

Firefighters and EMS responded to Christina's home at the corner of Locust Street and Clayton Street many times to help her go to the doctor. After awhile, the fire department found her wheelchair ramp was unsafe for future use.

The fire department reached out to the Hand Up Network, who felt she was a perfect candidate for a new wheelchair ramp.

Volunteers from the organization's Response Team arrived at Christina's home to begin work on a new ramp.

The organization provides several services to the community, including home improvement. Sam Smith with the Hand Up Network says it has worked on projects from plumbing to lawn care.

You can learn more about the Hand Up Network and how to volunteer by following this link.