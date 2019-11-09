HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — On September 11, 2001, hundreds of New York firefighters entered the burning World Trade Centers to save as many lives as possible. As the structures weakened, the men and women continued upwards, towards the flames.

No one made beyond the 78th floor.

Each year, more and more people participate in memorial stair climbs. They climb 110 floors, the number of floors within the World Trade Center towers when they proudly stood above the New York skyline.

In Harrison County, volunteers, some with firefighter gear on their back, began the steep ascent up nine flights of stairs. Over and over they reascended, determined to finish their climb.

"Everyone can see them coming through, they can cheer them on the entire time," Harrison County firefighter Randy Pritchard said. "The firefighters are honoring the fallen heroes from 9/11."

It is a moving tribute to the struggle the brave men and women faced on that Tuesday morning.

"The reason behind it is to remember the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Marshall police officer James Wayman said.

Each volunteer climbed the steps 12 times. After each person ascended to the 78th floor, a bell rang, a somber tribute to the more than 300 firefighters who ran toward the face of danger and paid the ultimate price to save the lives' of others.