TYLER, Texas — Nearly 3,000 heroes who protected our country's values and freedom rest at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.

"A lot of these veterans in the cemetery, they're WW ll vets or Vietnam vets and they fought and some of them died for our freedom that we could live in America day as free citizens," said Bracy Bazil with the Civil Air Patrol.

Bazil is just one of the dozens of people who took time on Saturday to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.

"To be forgotten is the most terrible thing that could happen and so we're trying to do here is make sure these veterans are never forgotten," said Bazil.

More than 1,000 wreaths were donated, proving that these men and women will never be forgotten.

"They gave everything for our freedoms and we need to remember that and we need to honor that and then we need to teach the next generation," Tyler organizer for Wreaths Across America Kelly Hall, said.

If you would like to donate for next year, you can visit wreathsacrossamerica.