Harrison County OK'd for countywide polling

LONGVIEW, Texas — Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette told commissioners this week that the Secretary of State’s Office has approved countywide polling for the March 1 primaries.

“The good news aspect of that is that, even on Election Day, voters can vote anywhere, just like they do on early voting,” he said, noting residents won’t have to vote at their precinct-specific location.

Following the March 1 primaries, the county may apply for “successful” status with the Secretary of State’s Office in order to continue using countywide polling in future elections.